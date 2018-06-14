‘It’s like a double blow.' High school football co-captains die within days of each other

The teenagers were the co-captains of their Washington high school football team. And they died within 48 hours of each other, USA Today reported.

The mother of 17-year-old Sayon Savorn said she found her son dead of suicide on Saturday night, according to USA Today. On Monday, 17-year-old Ryan Truong was also found dead.

Truong died of natural causes, according to KOMO, and was set to graduate from Lynnwood High School on Friday.

"It’s like a double blow," Keauntea Bankhead, Lynnwood High School’s football coach told KOMO.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Losing one, and then find out, and you lost the next one. And those guys were both my captains."

Assistant coach Cory Tuiolenuu told the station that the boys "were like sons to us."

Sayon was described as "a fun-loving and imaginative brother" who "was the light in every room he walked in," according to a GoFundMe account that’s been set up to help Savorn’s family with funeral expenses.

"Always on our mind, Forever in our Hearts," reads a tweet posted by the high school football team's Twitter account, along with a picture of Truong and Savorn.

Rest In Peace our sons #11 & #25. Always on our mind, Forever in our Hearts. #WePlayForYou pic.twitter.com/rgwUNgwtH3 — Lynnwood Football (@LHSRoyalsFB) June 12, 2018

School staff were told of Savorn’s death over the weekend, reported the Herald Net of Everett. He was a junior at the school and was also involved in band.

The school learned of Truong’s death on Monday, as they were preparing to provide crisis counseling in the wake of Savorn’s death, according to Lynnwood Today.

"Our thoughts and support go to both students’ families and friends at this difficult time," the school district said in a statement, according to the Herald Net. "With the loss of two students over the last 48 hours, we understand the impact this has had on our community and are here to support our students and staff."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a trained counselor, or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

All day long I’ve seen Lynnwood students grieving at 2 empty parking spots after two students died within 48 hours. The story of this community in grief at 4/6pm on @komonews. pic.twitter.com/JXjcfI0WOf — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) June 12, 2018