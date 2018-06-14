School receptionist celebrates summer break with amazing intercom serenade

Regina Ballard, receptionist at North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton, NC celebrates the start of summer break by serenading the rest of the school over the intercom singing "At Last" by Etta James.
By
Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Living

Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Suicide is on the rise across the United States. It is more than a mental health condition — states and communities can adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent suicide.