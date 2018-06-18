'Get the chicken nuggets,' because mice nibble the burger buns at this Wendy's, video shows

It's the latest video from a fast-food chain making would-be customers say "Nope. Nope. Nope."
This time it's mice — and mouse feces — in a bag of burger buns at a Wendy's restaurant in Catoosa, Okla.
Sky Frame, an employee at the restaurant, posted the video, along with a photo of a cigarette left on the production line, to Facebook on Thursday. It shows one mouse, which appears to be dead, lying inside a bag of hamburger buns that is also littered with mouse feces.
The video lasts just seven seconds, but it's enough for dozens of those who saw it on social media to swear off eating at Wendy's.
"I'm not touching that," one worker says as the camera zooms in on the mouse.
Frame, who says she's worked at the Wendy's location for almost two years, told KJRH she went public with the video because store managers have not done enough to address what she says is an ongoing problem.
"The managers, they're just like 'Yeah, we'll get to it. Yeah, it's not really that big of an issue,'" Frame told the station.
Catoosa is a town of just over 7,000 residents that lies about 10 miles east of Tulsa.
"I'm not comfortable serving people buns that have been touched by mice," Frame said in another interview. "My friends go there. My family goes there. If you're going to get anything, get the chicken nuggets. They're the only thing that doesn't have anything to do with the bread."
Wendy's spokeswoman Elizabeth Drake released a statement to McClatchy in response to the incident, which reads:
"Our franchisee is aware of this situation and is taking this matter very seriously. They immediately launched an investigation with their pest control vendor and internal quality assurance experts to ensure immediate and appropriate action is taken. We have stringent procedures in place to ensure safe and well-maintained restaurants. The local health department visited the restaurant on Friday, conducted a thorough inspection and found no violations."
While Frame's video showed only one mouse in a bag or burger buns, she said that video from her store of other mouse-related incidents have circulated on social media before. As of Monday morning, her video had been viewed more than 154,000 times and shared more than 3,100 times on Facebook.
"I found an actual live mouse in there, crawling around, eating all the burger buns," Samantha Niebelink told KJRH, referring to a separate incident at the same restaurant. "[A manager] told me, 'just take a new rack and get the buns underneath.' That was disgusting because last time there was rat feces; it was dribbling underneath every other rack."
The incident comes about two weeks after a similar incident at a Burger King in Wilmington, Del. Less than week after that incident in Dealware, a Waffle House location in Smyrna, Del. temporarily closed down because of another rodent infestation, the Associated Press reported.
