New Mexico man stabbed his grandmother because 'she just wouldn’t die,' police say

By Gabby Ferreira

June 18, 2018 03:31 PM

A 20-year-old Albuquerque man was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing his grandmother, according to KOB.

The burned body of 65-year-old Marilyn Gandert was found by a passerby on a mesa in late January, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Police said the man, Drake Bickett, along with his mother and another woman beat and stabbed Gandert to death after she evicted them from her home, the Journal reported.

Police said the three were upset with Gandert because of the eviction, according to KQRE.

The two women, Alissa Bickett and Annie Rael, were arrested on suspicion of murdering Gandert in mid-May, according to KOAT.

Authorities recently learned that Drake Bickett was involved after interviewing a woman who spent a lot of time with the Bicketts around the time Gandert was killed, according to the Journal.

According to a criminal complaint, Alissa Bickett and Rael beat Gandert, but she “just wouldn’t die,” KQRE reported. Then Drake Bickett stepped in, and stabbed his grandmother to death.

While Drake Bickett was being put into a police car on Friday, he admitted guilt, according to KOB.

All three suspects are in jail and charged with Gandert's murder, according to the Journal.

Gandert had worked at the Albuquerque Post Office for 31 years, according to a KQRE story written days after her body was found. A coworker, Cecilia Ramirez, told the station that Gandert was caring and "quite the jokester."

"She's someone that you can't even be mad at," she said at the time.

