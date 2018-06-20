They married, then got on a plane. The crew threw them another wedding in the sky

It was a surprise for Southwest Airlines crew members to see two of their passengers board the plane in a wedding dress and tuxedo Sunday, according to the airline.
But when they realized the two lovebirds had come straight from a Las Vegas wedding chapel to take their flight to Baltimore, the crew decided to do something special for the newlyweds and throw them a second 'wedding' in a venue they never expected - the cabin of a jet.
Skylee Campbell, a passenger on the plane, uploaded videos of the in-flight 'wedding' to Facebook on Monday.
"Can’t think of a better way to spend a late-night, 5 hour flight other than watching a wedding happen on the plane!" she wrote.
The couple waited until the last 45 minutes of the flight to begin the ceremony, according to Fox News.
The video shows the bride Renee, dressed in her white dress, smiling and walking slowly down the aisle toward groom Michael as Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect" plays in the background. When she gets to the end, Michael grabs her arm and leads her in a twirl.
Another video shows the two standing next to each other while a flight attendant reads the vows from the intercom.
“They met each other four years ago and this weekend decided to make it at least another four years. They met on a Match.com date — and yes, ladies and gentleman, it really does work,” the attendant says. "Join now for a week's free trial where you too can meet the love of your life, he adds as passengers laugh.
"They were in beautiful Baltimore when they met and it's happy ever after from there. But today is a celebration for all of us, enjoying these wonderfully low fares and great destinations, so let's get on with it already."
After a few moments of silence, the attendant comes back on the intercom and begins delivering the vows.
"I Michael, take you Renee to be my wife, my partner in life, and my travel companion, when I become a Rapid Rewards Member today, tomorrow and forever."
Another video shows the couple dancing down the aisle to Chris Brown’s “Forever" as passengers film the spectacle with their phones. At the end of the event, passengers gave the newlyweds slips of paper with wedding advice, according to a representative for the airline.
Campbell, who uploaded the videos to Facebook, told Yahoo Lifestyle it was an "adorable" event.
“They had us all turn on our call lights to light up the aisle and play music.," she told the site.
"Our Crew always looks for opportunities to wow our Customers, and this is an example of their commitment to Hospitality and exceptional Customer Service. Southwest has a long history of surprising and delighting our Customers and sometimes that results in an inflight wedding ceremony," a representative for Southwest told McClatchy.
It's not the first time a Southwest flight has become an unconventional wedding venue. A Texas couple married on a Southwest flight in 2017, according to ABC News, and helped perform a full in-flight ceremony for a couple in 2014 before landing - where else - at the Dallas Love Field airport, according to CNN.
