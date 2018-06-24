A birthday party at an NC dance studio turns deadly when 7 people are shot.

A fight broke out during a birthday party at a North Carolina dance studio early Sunday morning.

Then someone fired a gun, and now one person is dead and six people are injured, police said in a news release.

Police are investigating the shooting at the Sanford Latin Dance Studio at 109 S. Steele St., according to ABC11.

Travis Jamarian McLean, 27, of Sanford, was shot in the chest and died at about 2:17 a.m. Sunday, The Sanford Herald reported.

Sanford Police Department Capt. Vincent Frazier told the Herald the injured are:

Malika Tyshae Harris, 25, shot in the right leg;

Savon Khalili Rollins, 24, shot in the hand;

Joseph James Roscoe, 24, shot in the foot;

Travis Maurice Mclaughlin, 30, shot in the arm;

Tasha Tejuana McDonald, 41, shot in the leg;

Dominique Devonn Williams 20, shot in both legs.

The injured were taken to Central Carolina Hospital, according to Spectrum News.

Police had released no information about suspects as of Sunday afternoon. The investigation continues.

The dance studio teaches salsa, bachata, cha cha, merengue, kizomba, zumba, yoga, gymnastics for kids and rents out its studio space for events, including weddings, according to its Facebook page.

The studio is owned by Gilroy and Jessica Buller, according to its website, but was rented Aaron Cotten the night of the shooting, The Herald and Spectrum News reported.





Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department at 919-775-8268.