A dying teacher's final wish? Backpacks filled with school supplies at her funeral

One Georgia teacher continued to help out needy students — even after her death.
Tammy Waddell, an elementary school teacher for three decades in Forsyth County, Georgia, died on June 9 after a battle with cancer, according to WRAL. The 58-year-old asked for people to bring backpacks filled with school supplies instead of the usual gift of flowers.
Her cousin Brad Johnson shared an image of backpacks at the funeral, which was held a few days after her death.
That tweet has since been shared nearly 3,000 times.
Dozens of people reached out to Johnson on Twitter to offer condolences and share how Waddell's last gesture affected them.
Johnson also tweeted that nearly 100 coworkers who had taught with Waddell attended her funeral — and took the backpacks so they could give them to students in need.
He shared another picture of those teachers, writing "it was heartwarming."
The good deeds didn't stop in Georgia. According to WFSB, more school donations have started to pour in from places like the United Kingdom. These donations are intended to make sure students in Forsyth County are ready and prepared for classes in the fall.
Waddell's final act of kindness inspired many — but it may not be surprising for those who personally knew the 2003 Forsyth County Schools Elementary Teacher of the Year. Her obituary said she "believed every child deserved an opportunity to learn."
"Those around her recognized Tammy by her generosity, selflessness and unconditional love," it read. "Though her achievements and accolades are numerous, none are greater than the many lives that she changed over the course of her three decades in education."
