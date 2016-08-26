Award ceremony turns into proposal for officer and his girlfriend

Officer Henry Ortega was selected as officer of the month this July. At the ceremony Thursday, he made a selection of his own — one that was much more important.
Ortega stood up on his stage with his fellow officers at the Miami Police Department and thanked a few people, including his girlfriend, who he invited to come up on stage.
“She’s been the backbone not only of my career, but also in life,” Ortega said.
She said YES! Ofc. Ortega proposes to girlfriend during award ceremony after receiving Officer of the Month. pic.twitter.com/izqrBODJ5W— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 25, 2016
The two have been together more than five years and have two daughters together.
“We’ve been through thick and thin, but overall we’ve always, you know, pushed through and been successful. I thank you, and today I want to ask you,” he took a long pause as he pulled a ring box out of his pocket. “Rosie, will you marry me?”
He got down on one knee, and she kissed him in an obvious sign of acceptance as the crowd erupted in applause.
