Dog chews laces, woman ties muzzle. Facebook photo spurs charges.

Police accused a 24-year-old woman of animal mistreatment after they investigated a complaint on Sunday of a Facebook photo that showed a dog with a shoestring tied around its snout.
Shiloh Police Department said they cited Sarah B. Boothby, of Shiloh, with one count of cruel treatment to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor.
The photo has since been removed from the Facebook user’s profile in question, but police said the photo showed a dog with purple shoelaces tied around its snout “in a manner that appeared that it could restrict the dog’s air flow.”
The photo caption read, “When you chew up mommy’s shoe laces...”
After further investigation, police said the dog was found in good health and had received appropriate care. Police said the dog owner had the shoestring around the dog’s snout for about 45 seconds.
Shiloh police said they responded to the complaint when it received several notifications via the agency’s Facebook page as well as one phone call about the dog photo.
