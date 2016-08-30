National

August 30, 2016 6:34 AM

Matthew McConaughey starts teaching career at University of Texas

By Bryan Bastible

Matthew McConaughey returned to UT-Austin last week for the premiere of his latest role: College professor.

On Monday, Moody College of Communications tweeted out a photo of the Academy Award-winning actor leading a class last week.

He and Gary Ross, director of “Free State of Jones” and “The Hunger Games,” are teaching “Advanced Producing: Script to Screen” to 30 students this semester.

The university had announced McConaughey, a 1993 graduate, will take students behind the scenes of “Free State.” He’s expected to do most of his teaching through recorded videos, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The course description says students will look at the movie’s “source material, script, shot lists, storyboards, shooting schedule, VFX, final cut and exclusive behind the scenes footage.”

McConaughey’s recent projects include voicing Beetle in “Kubo and the Two Strings” and playing Man in Black in “The Dark Tower.” He won an Academy Award in 2014 as Best Actor for his role in “Dallas Buyers Club.”

'Free State of Jones' film trailer

'Free State of Jones' is an epic action-drama set during the Civil War, and tells the story of defiant Southern farmer, Newt Knight (Matthew McConaughey) and his extraordinary armed rebellion against the Confederacy. With small farmers and local slaves, K

STX Films

@bryanbastible

