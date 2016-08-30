Taylor Swift dismissed from jury duty due to pending sexual assault lawsuit

Taylor Swift has to go to jury duty just like the rest of us, and the reason she was dismissed isn’t an uncommon experience for most women.
Swift appeared for jury duty in Nashville Monday morning and several other jury members posted pictures of the pop star to social media. She was being considered to serve on an aggravated rape and kidnapping case but was dismissed, according to the Guardian.
But according to court officials, Swift, 26, asked to be dismissed because of her own pending case concerning a sexual assault, feeling she couldn’t be impartial.
“She asked to be left off out of concern for an upcoming trial in Denver where she was – she used the term – ‘groped’ by a fan at a meet-and-greet,” Ken Whitehouse, a spokesman for the Davidson County district attorney general’s office, told the Guardian.
That case stemmed from a 2013 incident, when Swift said former radio host David Mueller grabbed her butt and lifted up her skirt backstage during a photo shoot. Swift’s security said they gave “evidence” to Mueller’s employers, who fired him two days later.
Mueller filed a lawsuit against Swift in September 2015, stating he lost his job due to false accusations. He said one of his superiors groped the singer, not him.
Swift maintained that she knew who grabbed her and filed a counterclaim, and said she was “surprised, upset, offended, and alarmed” at the assault.
Whitehouse said Swift told the judge she would be happy to serve jury duty for any other type of case.
