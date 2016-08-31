Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' is getting a new show

Bill Nye, known as "The Science Guy" ever since a TV show of the same name basically owned the mid-1990s, will soon return to our screens. The veteran science communicator will star in a new series called "Bill Nye Saves the World," set to premiere next spring.
For nerds of a certain age, Nye's influence is hard to overstate. Some of my earliest memories are of plopping down in front of the TV to watch him make science accessible and cool. The theme song will never get out of my head, and I honestly wouldn't have it any other way.
Nye has had an impressive career resurgence in recent years, no doubt in part because his original fan base is now grown up and endowed with spending power and no small amount of '90s nostalgia. He published two books in 2015, made a habit of engaging with those who deny evolution and climate change in public debates and brought the Planetary Society into the headlines as the space-exploration advocacy group's gregarious CEO. He also appeared on "Dancing With the Stars."
In a 2015 interview, he acknowledged that " 'The Science Guy' is still huge – bigger than ever, I guess – because these millennials are all grown up, and we have a whole new generation of kids watching the show in school. This of course was my goal, to change the world and so on, but to see it actually happen is a bit spooky."
Each episode of the new series will tackle a chosen topic from a scientific point of view in an effort to dispel myths and refute anti-scientific claims that may be muddling the issue. Topics will include vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change.
According to Netflix, Nye will present guests, conduct experiments and ultimately let the facts lead each episode’s exploration.
“We'll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience,” Nye said. “And perhaps we'll change the world a little.”
Netflix promises to preserve Nye's "unfiltered style" while using interviews and experiments to educate viewers on everything from climate change to GMOs. In other words, he's going to be doing exactly what he's been doing for the past few years, but now we get to marathon it all on Netflix. Phil Plait (who blogs as The Bad Astronomer over at Slate) is on board as the show's head science writer.
Includes information from Associated Press.
