Colin Kaepernick fuels more outrage with his choice of practice socks

People might not have given the socks a second thought at the time, but now they’ve given Colin Kaepernick’s critics more fodder.
Photos that showed the 49ers quarterback wearing socks depicting pigs in police hats surfaced Thursday, though the photos are reportedly from a practice earlier in August.
Colin Kaepernick is now wearing socks depicting the police as pigs. pic.twitter.com/C1D809YSR2— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 1, 2016
Kaepernick originally spurred controversy over his decision not to stand during the national anthem before preseason games. He said in an interview that he was refusing to stand due to police violence against black people.
“People of color have been targeted by police. So that’s a large part of it and they’re government officials. They are put in place by the government. So that's something that this country has to change,” Kaepernick said in an interview. “There’s things we can do to hold them more accountable. Make those standards higher. You have people that practice law and are lawyers and go to school for eight years, but you can become a cop in six months and don't have to have the same amount of training as a cosmetologist.”
Many were divided on the issue, with some calling Kaepernick unpatriotic and others saying it was his right under free speech not to stand.
But news of the socks didn’t get a supportive reaction, even from people who had been defending him.
@Complex_Sports @USATODAYsports people kinda got used to the anthem one. Sort of. But this one....just no. People won't like this— Jack Falvey (@jackfalvey) September 1, 2016
So when I ask what Kaepernick will do next to help inspire change, this isn't what inspires people: https://t.co/v3KjpOD7aS— Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) September 1, 2016
Kaepernick has not been asked about the socks yet.
