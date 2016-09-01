Kaepernick sits and this time he’s not alone

Colin Kaepernick did not stand during a loud and energetic singing of the national anthem, and this time he had company.
Safety Eric Reid, who was supportive of Kaepernick’s stance during the week, also took a knee next to Kaepernick. Reid was to the quarterback’s right. To his left was Nate Boyer, the former Green Beret who wrote Kaepernick a compassionate letter this week. Boyer, who had a brief stint with the Seahawks last preseason, was invited by Kaepernick to stand on the 49ers’ sideline during the game.
Kaepernick has stayed seated during the national anthem for all four of his team's preseason games, although the protest wasn't noted until the third game last week because he hadn't been in uniform for the first two contests.
The 49ers quarterback said he refused to honor a flag that represents a country in which minorities are mistreated, particularly by the police.
"People don’t realize what’s really going on in this country," Kaepernick said. "There are a lot things that are going on that are unjust. People aren’t being held accountable. And that’s something that needs to change. That’s something that this country stands for freedom, liberty and justice for all. And it’s not happening for all right now."
The stance predictably sparked coast-to-coast debate with some public figures, like Presidential candidate Donald Trump, suggesting Kaepernick find a better country, to figures from the Civil Rights era like John Carlos, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Jim Brown and Dr. Harry Edwards voicing support.
The debate continued to burn throughout the week and even spread to Kaepernick's socks. During three practices last month, Kaepernick wore socks containing cartoon images of pigs wearing police hats. The quarterback took to his Instagram account to write that the socks were meant to mock "rogue cops" who "put the cops that have the right intentions in danger by creating an environment of tension and mistrust."
Kaepernick said he has two uncles as well as friends who are police officers.
In Philadelphia, a rookie linebacker named Myke Tavarres initialy said he’d followed Kaepernick’s lead and sit during the national anthem before a game against the Jets. Tavarres, however, apparently changed his mind and was standing with the rest of the Eagles and Jets players Thursday.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
