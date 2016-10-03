U.S. suspends cooperation with Russia to end war in Syria

The U.S. announced Monday it will stop cooperation with Russia that was aimed at ending the civil war in Syria.
“This is not a decision that was taken lightly,” a statement from State Department Spokesperson John Kirby said. “The United States spared no effort in negotiating and attempting to implement an arrangement with Russia aimed at reducing violence, providing unhindered humanitarian access, and degrading terrorist organizations operating in Syria, including [the Islamic State group] and al Qaeda in Syria.”
Kirby said that the move was made after Russia failed to live up to its commitments under international humanitarian law, and could not ensure Syrian President Bashar Assad would adhere to the terms of a ceasefire agreement reached last month by Moscow and Washington.
Secretary of State John Kerry threatened to stop negotiations last week unless Russia, which has been propping up Assad via airpower, convinced the Syrian regime to stop the bombardment of Aleppo. That city remains divided between government and rebel-held areas, with the U.S. backing rebel groups.
More than 250 people were believed to be killed in Aleppo last week, which has been unreachable by aid convoys due to the intensity of the fighting. A September 21 attack on trucks carrying humanitarian supplies to the city is believed to have been carried out by Russia, which denies responsibility.
Diplomacy between Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov broke down in recent weeks after a promising ceasefire deal, which had temporarily halted fighting in the six-year war, collapsed. The two disagreed with how the tangle of groups on the ground should be classified, with Russia considering some of the U.S.-supported rebels as terrorists.
The Kremlin maintains that its military action in Syria is targeted at the Islamic State group and other terrorist organizations, but its airstrikes since Sept. 30 of last year have helped bolster government positions on the battlefield.
Russia maintains consistent leverage in negotiations as it has become clear the U.S. will not put troops on the ground in Syria and American arming of rebel groups has been tepid.
A Cessation of Hostilities reached earlier this year between the U.S. and Russia did not succeed in stopping the bloodshed.
“Russia and the Syrian regime have chosen to pursue a military course, inconsistent with the Cessation of Hostilities, as demonstrated by their intensified attacks against civilian areas, targeting of critical infrastructure such as hospitals, and preventing humanitarian aid from reaching civilians in need, including through the September 19 attack on a humanitarian aid convoy,” Kirby said in justifying the U.S. move.
U.S. communication with Russia to deconflict counterterrorism operations will continue.
