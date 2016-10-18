Monster 14-pound lobster caught after Hurricane Nicole

A massive 14-pound lobster was caught during a fishing trip in Bermuda following the powerful category 4 Hurricane Nicole that barreled through the region recently.
Most lobsters for sale are between 1 and 3 pounds. According to the Maine Department of Marine Resources, The record for the largest documented lobster goes to one taken off Nova Scotia in 1977. It weighed 44 pounds, six ounces and may have been 100 years old.
There was no word on how old the crustacean caught off Bermuda might be, but KTVU Channel 2 cited marine experts estimating it to be about 70 years old.
Caught by accident
The spiny lobster was caught “by accident” with a hook and line while the Sanctuary Marine Bermuda charter boat was out fishing for snapper, according to a Facebook post. The fisherman who caught the lobster released it.
The fishermen “only pulled (the lobster) on land to get the hook out and untangle it from our fishing line before letting it back go,” Sanctuary Marine said on its Facebook page.
