Judge in El Chapo case gunned down in front of his home

The man overseeing the court case of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was murdered in front of his own home Monday, according to media reports.
Vicente Bermudez Zacarias, 37, was jogging outside his house in Metepec, a town 50 miles west of Mexico City, when a man ran up behind him and shot him in the head, according to The Independent. The assailant then fled, while Zacarias eventually died from the wound. The judge’s death was caught on a surveillance camera, according to the Daily Mirror.
Local police have not identified any motive, but there are several who might have wanted Zacarias dead. He ruled against Guzman’s extradition in March, and he has also taken on cases involving Abigael Gonzalez Valencia, head of Los Cuinis, and other prominent families with links to drug trafficking.
But the San Antonio Express-News, citing Mexican newspapers, said Zacarias was not afforded government protection despite those cases. Still, President Enrique Pena Nieto said he would launch a full-scale investigation into the murder, as the country’s Supreme Court president called on the government to protect members of the judicial branch, according to Al Jazeera.
“Federal judges are people who dedicate their lives, their personal, moral and physical integrity to serve federal justice in our country," Luis Maria Aguilar Morales said.
“They require security and peace conditions that guarantee their independence, because in an atmosphere of peace and security judges can reflect on their decisions.”
El Chapo is currently being held in a Mexican prison outside Mexico City, and could be extradited to the U.S. by early 2017, according to the Associated Press.
