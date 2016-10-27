Knowing a code word keeps women safe in these bars

1:16 Citizens rally at Capitol in protest of police brutality Pause

1:59 Pete Carroll: Rookie George Fant 'ready to play' at LT for Seahawks

4:15 Former Olympia mayor establishes consulting business

0:42 Lacey Police investigate morning Martin Way bicycle accident

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

1:28 Gallery opens in downtown Olympia in time for Arts Walk

1:52 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Artillery Battalion welcomed home

2:36 Terror in Brussels