Mandela Foundation says current South African president has ‘failed’

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription Pause

2:36 Terror in Brussels

4:59 DBs coach Jimmy Lake talks Cal, Budda Baker and more

1:56 LB Keishawn Bierria talks Utah, Cal and more

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters

2:53 Pete Carroll says 'Lot of work to do' after Seahawks' loss to Saints

1:58 Huskies coach Chris Petersen talks Utah, penalties, playcalling and more

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead