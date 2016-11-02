She looked up from her phone just in time to see her toddler get run over

1:28 Rookie RB C.J. Prosise on Seahawks' offense: 'We've got to get better' Pause

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:21 Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia