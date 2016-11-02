Two Australian men sneaked into North Korea — to play golf

1:28 Rookie RB C.J. Prosise on Seahawks' offense: 'We've got to get better' Pause

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

1:19 QB Jake Browning discusses his pooch punts

2:02 RB Myles Gaskin talks about overcoming slow start

1:21 Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia

5:07 White House on Clinton email investigation: Will neither defend nor criticize FBI director

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese