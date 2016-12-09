Congratulations! You’re having a... watermelon?

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

0:17 Snowfall begins in Tumwater

2:02 Does Seahawks DC Kris Richard think Earl Thomas will play next year?

2:37 Russell Wilson looking forward to cold, snowy game at Green Bay

6:51 Lorenzo Romar discusses 98-71 loss to Gonzaga

4:24 Markelle Fultz discusses 98-71 loss to Gonzaga

2:51 Shelton girls beat Capital in league opener

1:56 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable on Bradley Sowell as RT, Marcel Reece from Raiders days

1:49 OC Darrell Bevell on Seahawks' tasks at Green Bay