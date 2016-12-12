Firefighters with axes spend an hour smashing ice to free a moose trapped in river

6:40 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on why Seahawks should absolutely be concerned about loss in Green Bay Pause

2:30 Civil War veteran interment ceremony

0:58 State representative says she didn't violate ethics rules

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

2:23 Fracking Protest at Port of Olympia

1:47 Protest Camp Broken Up, Train Leaves Port

2:27 Sounders MLS Cup sendoff

2:11 All aboard! Full steam holiday cheer on the Mt. Rainier Polar Express