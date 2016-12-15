Moose want to snack on dirty cars, Canadian authorities warn

Canada’s natural parks, often teeming with wildlife, can require its stewards to issue the occasional grizzly bear warning or avalanche report. But on Monday, the Alberta Parks website issued a notice warning Canadian drivers of a stranger natural hazard: moose walking up to cars to lick them.
The animals, according to the notice, have been recently spotted in two parking lots at Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, west of Calgary, licking salt off the sides of cars parked there. If drivers encounter any moose trying to snack on the road salt left on their cars, the notice advised using the car’s horn or remote alarm “to deter moose to regain access into your vehicle.”
Moose cravings for salt aren’t just a Canadian phenomenon: Last year, a moose was filmed in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado snacking on the salt residue left on the side of a car. Moose usually find enough salt in their diets to satisfy their need for the mineral, according to PBS, but when lacking turn to “the closest salty object” — in this case, a grimy, road-salted car.
The notice warned drivers not to try to push away the moose, which according to CBC News can weigh more than half a ton. Instead, it recommended travelers remain at the “recommended moose viewing distance” of 30 meters and advised those who might encounter a moose to keep pets leashed at all times, stay away from moose on trails, and make sure not to separate a mother and her young.
