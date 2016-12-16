China stole U.S. drone in international waters, U.S. officials say

U.S. officials said Friday a Chinese warship stole a drone from a U.S. oceanographic ship right in front of the Americans.
The incident took place in international waters in the South China Sea, a region Beijing claims as its own. The American ship, the USNS Bowditch, had stopped to pick up two underwater drones. A smaller boat then left a Chinese naval ship that had been shadowing the American vessel and seized one of the drones right in front of the American crew.
The underwater drones were unmanned, underwater vehicles. The American ship radioed the Chinese to inform them the drone was U.S. property, but the Chinese did not respond until its vessel was turning away. It is common for the Chinese navy to follow oceanographic vessels because of the suspicion the American ships aren’t carrying out scientific tasks but rather are there to spy. According to the U.S. official, who declined to be named, the seized drone was monitoring ocean conditions.
The Pentagon has not released an official comment on the incident, which took place Dec. 15 northwest of Subic Bay.
China’s motivation for the theft of the vessel is unclear, but may have been intended to send a warning to President-elect Donald Trump.
