Richard Adams, author of ‘Watership Down,’ dies at 96

Richard Adams, the British author best known for the novel “Watership Down,” has died aged 96, the BBC reported Tuesday. One of his daughters confirmed the news to the BBC.
The 1972 classic, which followed the journey of a group of rabbits seeking a new home after theirs was destroyed, sold millions of copies shortly after its publication and was later adapted for the stage, television and film. Its success enabled Adams to pursue writing full time.
Adams also penned Shardik and The Plague Dogs, though Watership Down remained his most famous work.
The civil-servant-turned-writer was born in Newbury, Berkshire, England in 1920 and left university to serve in the British Army during World War II. After the end of the war and completing his studies, Adams joined the British Civil Service.
“Watership Down” began as a story Adams told to his children while driving, who then encouraged him to put the tale down in writing, he told the BBC in 2007. Though he “improvised off the top of my head, as we were driving along,” the story was eventually accepted for publication and became a best-seller.
