Mexico extraditing drug lord ‘El Chapo’ Guzman to U.S.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was extradited from Mexico to the U.S.
A senior U.S. official told the Associated Press that Guzman was in U.S. custody and was being flown to New York. The Sinaloa Cartel is responsible for trafficking hundreds of tons of drugs throughout the U.S.
The U.S. sought Guzman’s extradition on multiple charges of drug trafficking and murder in several states. The extradition request was approved by a Mexican judge in October, days after the federal judge assigned to the case was murdered while jogging outside his home.
Guzman escaped prison in 2001 after bribing Mexican prison guards, and again in 2014 when he exited through a nearly 1-mile tunnel dug beneath his jail sell. He was captured a third time in 2016 after six months on the run.
In October, a letter from the drug kingpin’s psychiatrist alleged that Guzman was depressed and suffering from hallucinations, memory loss and was experiencing “physiological torture” at the hands of prison guards. His wife filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission, alleging he was allowed no contact with other prisoners and could only receive limited outside visitors.
