February 16, 2017 8:22 AM

What is this spell Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau casts over women – and men?

By Lisa Gutierrez

Justin Trudeau is quite the one-man charm offensive.

Ivanka Trump basked in the glow of the Canadian prime minister’s good looks this week — and cameras caught it.

Photos of the first daughter gazing at Trudeau during his visit to Washington, D.C., launched a thousand memes.

Oh, but Trump is not the first woman, or man for that matter, to fall victim to His Hotness from the north, a meme-generating reputation bolstered by photos of him doing things like this:

Actress Alyssa Milano wasn’t even in Washington, D.C., for Trudeau’s visit, but apparently the so-called “Canadian Kennedy” charmed her right through her TV.

“Justin Trudeau has a long and well-documented history of engendering doe-eyes in even the most steely of world leaders,” noted Britain’s The Independent. “It’s probably his Disney prince hair.”

In September, Kate Middleton looked like a schoolgirl seeing her rock star crush when she met Trudeau during a royal visit to Canada.

And check it out — she was standing right next to her husband, Prince William, when she flipped her hair at Trudeau. And that’s Trudeau’s wife, Sophie, watching it all.

She wasn’t the first British royal to flash him a girly grin.

“Harry Potter” star Emma Watson also fell under his spell when she met Trudeau last year during a UN event.

And that’s just the women. Heads darn near exploded when Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto — another world leader blessed by the DNA gods — met.

And Trudeau is half of one of politics’ most famous bromances.

