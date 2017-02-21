They throw themselves in front of cars for money, but cameras hurt them worse

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners Pause

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

3:01 Paper planes soar at Olympic Flight Museum

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps

2:51 Lorenzo Romar discusses loss to No. 5 Arizona