Britain to follow US in electronic ban on flights from some Middle Eastern countries

The United Kingdom is set to implement a ban on electronic devices in airplane cabins on flights from select airports, mimicking a move announced by the U.S. Tuesday.
British officials told multiple news outlets that they had the same intelligence information as the Americans, which was cited as cause for the ban. Some flights into Britain from Middle Eastern countries would be impacted, but the Guardian reported the British ban would not be exactly the same as the American one.
“The prime minister has recently had some meetings about aviation security, for the same reasons as the Americans and we do intend to respond to that intelligence ourselves,” a British official in the prime minister’s office told BuzzFeed.
Electronic devices larger than a cellphone, including tablets, e-readers, video game players and laptops, will not be permitted in the cabin and must be stored in checked luggage during the flight. The American measure will impact U.S.-bound flights on nine airlines from eight countries: Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Kuwait. Ten airports are impacted. U.S. carriers are not impacted by the electronic ban.
“The US government is concerned about terrorists’ ongoing interest in targeting commercial aviation, including transportation hubs over the past two years, as evidenced by the 2015 airliner downing in Egypt; the 2016 attempted airliner downing in Somalia; and the 2016 armed attacks against airports in Brussels and Istanbul,” the Department of Homeland Security said. “Evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation, to include smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items.”
The U.S. shares intelligence more closely with Britain than with any other country in the world.
