March 22, 2017 8:00 AM

U.K. Parliament session suspended after reports of shooting

By ELIZABETH KOH

The House of Commons, one of the houses of the United Kingdom’s parliament, suspended its sitting Wednesday afternoon after a “firearms incident” in the area led to an alleged attacker being shot by police, news reports said.

The House of Commons was in the middle of a session when a man armed with a knife ran through the gates into the front yard, the Guardian reported. According to the Press Association, two people were lying on the ground after the incident and a helicopter landed in Parliament Square shortly afterward equipped with medical services.

A car was also crashed at the end of Westminster Bridge, near the parliamentary compound, according to photos on Twitter.

David Lidington, the leader of the Commons, told members of Parliament, who are being kept in the chamber, that police shot an apparent assailant, according to the Guardian. Lidington also told members that a police officer was stabbed.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter it responded to the scene around 2:40 p.m. local time and that it was investigating.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

