These dogs were once meant to be eaten. Now they're on their way to adoption.

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia Pause

1:20 Capital Food & Wine Festival 2017

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler

1:18 How to Zipper Merge

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC