What are the politics of U.F.O.s? Hillary Clinton said she believed in giving wider access to government records related to U.F.O.s and extraterrestrial life. Listen to what other presidents had to say about aliens and Area 51.
The New York Times
More Videos
2:09
U.F.O.s: What does the government know?
1:24
Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan
1:21
Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue
0:55
This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker
2:44
WATCH: 184-year-old Jonathan the tortoise gets a bath
2:36
Terror in Brussels
0:48
Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
1:43
Highlights: Yelm shuts out Timberline behind Cutler's 15 strikeouts
0:36
Yelm's Tayelyn Cutler throws shutout against Timberline
1:20
State officials prep for fire season in Olympia rain
0:49
Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School