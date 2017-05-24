The surprising illegal drug that recreational users say is the safest

As the use and study of cannabis has become more commonplace in the U.S., past and present users might not be surprised to learn cannabis is the second least-likely drug to require medical attention.
But the drug least likely to require medical attention – mushrooms – might raise a few eyebrows.
Those findings are according to the 2017 Global Drug Survey of 120,000 people who self-reported their drug use as well as which uses required medical attention. Magic mushrooms, which were taken by more than 10,000 participants, only required medical attention 0.2 percent of the time. Cannabis, which more than 60,000 participants reported taking, required medical attention 0.6 percent of the time.
“Magic mushrooms are one of the safest drugs in the world,” Adam Winstock, a consultant addiction psychiatrist and founder of the Global Drug Survey, told the Guardian. They survey said the greatest risk in consuming magic mushrooms is picking the wrong type. “Death from toxicity is almost unheard of with poisoning with more dangerous fungi being a much greater risk in terms of serious harms.”
The drug found in magic mushrooms, psilocybin, is hallucinogenic. Past long-term studies of the drug’s psychological effects found two-thirds of participants found it to be a positive “spiritual” experience. Experts still caution use of the drug outside a controlled environment, as a third of participants reported feeling “significant fear.”
The survey also found those who choose to consume psychedelics tend to adopt more harm-reduction practices than other drug users.
Regarding cannabis use, the percentage of cases that reportedly required medical attention is half that of 2016, from 1.2 percent, even as regular use of marijuana in the U.S. is increasing, accoring to a Gallup poll. Three-fourths of those surveyed said the government should produce regulation guidelines on cannabis as they do for alcohol.
The most dangerous drug, according to the survey, is meth, followed by synthetic marijuana and then alcohol.
The majority of respondents to the survey were white and male, with the average age 29 and most employed full-time.
