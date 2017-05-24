Elephants comfort an injured elephant stuck in marsh as veterinarians try to heal leg

A domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury in a marshy area where it is stuck at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Veterinarians are nursing the 10-year-old male elephant to help it get out of the marshy area where it was spotted stuck by local villagers five days ago. Anupam Nath AP