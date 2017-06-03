At least 20 injured, one dead in London after van and knife ‘terrorist incidents’

More Videos 1:04 Protection for historic Tumwater farm secure with land trust agreement Pause 0:53 Pete Carroll explains Seahawks waiving Kasen Williams 1:16 Full speed ahead for Olympia Harbor Days races 1:28 North Thurston High preps for new year, new additions 1:56 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll 'couldn't stop crying' seeing Jake Olson play for USC 2:35 Pete Carroll on Sheldon Richardson's role with Seahawks, trading Jermaine Kearse 4:02 Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 4:18 Go on a search and rescue mission with the National Guard 1:23 Harvey continues to destroy property in the Houston area 3:00 Russell Wilson says Seahawks WRs "most talented group weve ever had" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ambulance and police respond to attack on London Bridge A white van, reportedly traveling 50 miles per hour, struck pedestrians on the London Bridge Saturday. There has been no public announcement on if this incident is being treated as an act of terrorism. A white van, reportedly traveling 50 miles per hour, struck pedestrians on the London Bridge Saturday. There has been no public announcement on if this incident is being treated as an act of terrorism. SKY News AP

A white van, reportedly traveling 50 miles per hour, struck pedestrians on the London Bridge Saturday. There has been no public announcement on if this incident is being treated as an act of terrorism. SKY News AP