Emergency workers move an injured person to an ambulance after a tree fell on a a large crowd gathered as part of a traditional religious festival in the outskirts of Funchal, the capital of Madeira island, Portugal.
Emergency workers move an injured person to an ambulance after a tree fell on a a large crowd gathered as part of a traditional religious festival in the outskirts of Funchal, the capital of Madeira island, Portugal. Catarina Nunes AP
Emergency workers move an injured person to an ambulance after a tree fell on a a large crowd gathered as part of a traditional religious festival in the outskirts of Funchal, the capital of Madeira island, Portugal. Catarina Nunes AP

World

A falling tree kills 12 people at a popular religious festival, authorities say

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 9:53 AM

LISBON, Portugal

A tree that fell during a popular religious festival on the Portuguese island of Madeira killed at least 12 people, Portuguese authorities said Tuesday.

Regional health chief Pedro Ramos said 52 others were injured in the accident near the island capital of Funchal.

The tree fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of a traditional religious festival. The Nossa Senhora do Monte festival is Madeira’s biggest annual festivity. Held Aug. 14-15, it draws large crowds to a church on Funchal’s outskirts.

RTP public television showed images of emergency workers gathered under a group of tall trees on the Atlantic island. Ambulances were shown pulling away from the site while workers wielding chain saws cut away limbs from an enormous tree on the ground.

More televised images showed some people attending to the injured. Others appeared visibly shaken.

The regional government of Madeira has declared three days of mourning for the victims.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa shared his condolences for the victims on his Twitter account.

“I express my condolences for the victims of the accident in Madeira,” Costa said. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims.”

Costa said that the central government has made contact with local authorities on the island to offer its support.

“The government has provided medical support given the high number of victims,” he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 2:09

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

View More Video