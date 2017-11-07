McClatchy file photo
Police responding to an accident find 5 naked people in one vehicle

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 1:22 PM

NISKU, Alberta

Police in Western Canada say they’re searching for the naked truth after a bizarre collision on a rural road.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Laurel Scott says officers responded to the report of a car colliding with a truck in Nisku, south of Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday.

When they arrived, they found that five people in the car were naked.

Scott said Tuesday the five were arrested. She said she’s not sure of the charges, though police consider it a “purposeful collision.”

She called the incident “very bizarre” and said, “We are trying to sort through all the different information we have so we can figure out from start to finish what this incident is all about.”

Police said earlier they believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

