Volkswagen Passat, 1995-1997 body style
Volkswagen Passat, 1995-1997 body style Wikimedia Commons
Volkswagen Passat, 1995-1997 body style Wikimedia Commons

World

‘Old love just rusts’: He couldn’t remember where he parked... for 20 years

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 18, 2017 08:41 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

“Honey, where’d we park the Passat?”

It sounds like the jumping-off point for a 30-minute sitcom.

But for one 76-year-old German man, that question went unresolved for two decades — until he found the car he had originally reported stolen in 1997 in the parking garage of an industrial building set to be demolished, according to German publication Augsberger Allgemeine.

A translated version of the newspaper’s report says, rather poignantly, that what the man found when he was reunited with his old car was that “old love just rusts.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When his daughter took him to the car’s resting place in Frankfurt, it would not start. Just like the building whose lot it sat in for all those years, it had to be scrapped.

The car can no longer be driven and will be sent to the scrap heap,” Frankfurt authorities told Metro UK, which also reported that the car in question was a Volkswagen Passat.

At least the man, who authorities did not name, has a little closure now, even if he had a harder time getting around town for the last 20 years.

The saga makes the travails of the “doofy” teenager from New York who lost his Nissan for four days in July after a Metallica concert in Toronto look like, well, child’s play.

Even more recently, on Sunday, were reports from Spanaway, Wash., of a man who called in a fake carjacking to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, because he figured deputies would get there faster than if he told them he, like the gentleman from Germany, was having a “Dude, where’s my car” moment.

The 46-year-old eventually found his Dodge Charger, reports KOMO-TV, right before he was booked into the Pierce County Jail, charged with false reporting.

More Videos

What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier 2:19

What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier

Pause
Clark ends late Steilacoom threat as Tumwater advances to semifinals 2:42

Clark ends late Steilacoom threat as Tumwater advances to semifinals

Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 1:34

Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Timberline's Erik Stevenson discusses signing with Wichita State 8:25

Timberline's Erik Stevenson discusses signing with Wichita State

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 0:29

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 1:17

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:03

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

  • Sinkhole swallows up car

    Aerial footage shows a white car on its side in a sinkhole in St. Louis, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. Owners of the car said they were coming back from the gym and found their car in the crater. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.

Sinkhole swallows up car

Aerial footage shows a white car on its side in a sinkhole in St. Louis, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. Owners of the car said they were coming back from the gym and found their car in the crater. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.

KMOV via AP

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier 2:19

What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier

Pause
Clark ends late Steilacoom threat as Tumwater advances to semifinals 2:42

Clark ends late Steilacoom threat as Tumwater advances to semifinals

Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 1:34

Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Timberline's Erik Stevenson discusses signing with Wichita State 8:25

Timberline's Erik Stevenson discusses signing with Wichita State

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 0:29

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 1:17

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:03

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video