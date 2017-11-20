He turned the tables on phone scammers. They’re now begging him to leave them alone

When he realized the voicemail was from someone trying to scam him (and not from the tax agency, as the caller claimed) he could have simply deleted the message and left it at that.
But Kevin Underhill of London, Ontario, had other ideas: He turned the tables on the attempted scammers, and left them begging for mercy.
“I called them back the first chance I had,” Underhill told the CBC — and after that he just kept calling, with the scammers eventually pleading with him to “leave us alone.”
Scams like the one Underhill encountered are common in the United States, too. In 2016, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said it had received reports of about 896,000 cases of criminals impersonating Internal Revenue Service officials over the phone since October 2013. Of those many scam contacts, about 5,000 Americans fell victim to phone scams and collectively lost $26.5 million as a result of the scam.
That first call Underhill made to the scam phone number confirmed, as he suspected, that it wasn’t the Canada Revenue Agency calling Underhill to warn him about irregularities with his taxes, he told the CBC. His call went straight to a human being, rather than cycling him through a series automated menus, as he would normally expect from the tax-collecting agency.
Once he had the scammer on the phone again, Underhill had some fun.
“When they asked my name, I said ‘I’ll spell it: Y-O-U, middle initial: R, last name spelled: A-S-C-A-M,’ Underhill told the CBC. “Once he typed that into the computer, I said ‘Read that back to me, make sure you got that right.’ ”
At that point, the caller realized Underhill was onto him.
“He got a little mad and said, ‘That’s not your name!’ and then he hung up,” Underhill told Buzzfeed.
Then the prankster hung-up, Buzzfeed reports. But Underhill was undeterred.
“I called them immediately right back,” Underhill told the CBC.
Underhill was standing up to a problem that’s only been growing in the U.S. and beyond, according to the IRS.
“Taxpayers across the nation face a deluge of these aggressive phone scams,” IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said in a statement last year.
To scare unsuspecting taxpayers, criminals over the phone often use threats to bully their victims into paying them, according to the IRS — sometimes even threatening legal action, arrest, deportation or more if they don’t get cooperation.
“Don’t be fooled by callers pretending to be from the IRS in an attempt to steal your money,” Koskinen added. “We continue to say if you are surprised to be hearing from us, then you're not hearing from us.”
The IRS says that if you receive such a call, you should hang up immediately and contact the IRS to report the call.
Underhill ultimately did call Canada’s version of the IRS – but not before turning the tables on his scammers.
Underhill told Buzzfeed that the scammers got so tired of him calling over his lunch break and whenever else he had a spare moment that they started hanging up on him. Underhill spoke with eight or nine people at the scam phone number, until finally they passed him along to their “manager,” the CBC reports.
“Another guy took the phone away from him and said ‘Stop calling us,’ ” Underhill told the CBC. “I said ‘Who’s this?’ He said ‘It’s the manager of the CRA.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, why do you guys keep hanging up?’ He goes, ‘Leave us alone. Stop pranking us.’”
Such scams — some of them transnational — have even led to federal indictments and dozens of arrests in the U.S. in recent years.
Just last year, 20 people were arrested in the U.S. for an international operation that was allegedly victimizing tens of thousands of Americans — costing them hundreds of millions of dollars — using five call centers in India, according to an indictment that was unsealed in October 2016.
