Video shows defecting North Korean soldier dash for freedom as comrades shoot at him

More Videos 1:04 Bobby Wagner on Seahawks 'shooting themselves' with mistakes, playing without Sherman and Chancellor Pause 2:19 What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 1:13 Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 0:29 Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 1:43 Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:03 Is it a drone, or an infrared induction helicopter ball? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom. The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom. United Nations Command via Storyful

The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom. United Nations Command via Storyful