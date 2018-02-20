He didn’t want his ex-wife to get the house. So he burned it down, authorities say

The home was reduced to ash less than 24 hours after Krste Kovacevski's lawyer signed documents transferring the property to his wife’s name, The Illawarra Mercury newspaper reported. Just a month earlier a judge had finalized a settlement between the couple, who divorced in 2015, Buzzfeed News said.

Kovacevski poured petrol throughout the Wollongong, Austrailia house just after midnight on Aug. 4, 2016 and lit it on fire, authorities said. The blaze spread and eventually destroyed the home, court documents said.

Neighbors alerted police to the fire, documents say, and officers found the man standing outside his garage as the home went up in flames. That’s when authorities say Kovacevski admitted to sparking the blaze, saying “I started the fire. I started it in the middle of the house. I used kerosene,” court documents said.

The officer later asked him what he thought would happen when he lit the house on fire. "I never think of anything,” Kovacevski said. “I lost everything so I've got nothing to worry… And that's the reason. Pressure built up."

Kovacevski had packed a few belongings in his car before setting the fire, 9 News reported.

Kovacevski was found guilty of intentionally or recklessly destroying the property with fire, Buzzfeed News reported. He was sentenced to spend two years behind bars in September 2017, the publication said. But he was released on bail after appealing his conviction, according to court documents.

Kovacesvski, 76, tried to have the case thrown out, arguing that he had the legal right to burn down the property because it still belonged to him and not his wife, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

But a judge on Monday disagreed, the newspaper said, noting in his ruling that while it’s legal for a person to destroy their own property by fire, the destruction can’t involve another offense.

The ruling said the house belonged to both Kovacesvski and his wife, Naumka, at the time it was destroyed, Buzzfeed News said.

"[Krste Kovacevski] did what he did so that Naumka Kovacevska would not have the full benefit of the property that belonged to her," the decision said.