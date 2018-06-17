Trading bombs for beaches? Tracking North Korea’s tourism plans

Construction is underway in North Korea to build a sprawling resort complex near an area the military has used for testing missiles. The government said it hopes to attract a million tourists a year. From where remains unclear.
By
Rescue workers on the scene of the plane crash in Havana

News

Rescue workers on the scene of the plane crash in Havana

Rescue teams work at the scene of the crash of the Cubana de Aviación plane that crashed after taking off from the José Martí airport in Havana on Friday, May 18, 2018. The plane was carrying 113 people, 104 passengers and nine crew members.

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

World

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

What are the politics of U.F.O.s? Hillary Clinton said she believed in giving wider access to government records related to U.F.O.s and extraterrestrial life. Listen to what other presidents had to say about aliens and Area 51.