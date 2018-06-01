Here's how a Kennewick teacher got out of jury duty — and how a judge made her pay

A Kennewick teacher who did not want to be a juror noisily ripped up paper in a courtroom, argued with a judge and said she'd already made up her mind.
Benton County Superior Court Judge Sam Swanberg took the unusual step of dismissing juror No. 5, a Kennewick School District employee, for misconduct on the second day of a recent two-week trial.
The juror paid a $500 civil fine with a credit card before she was allowed to leave the justice center in Kennewick, according to a three-page order released this week under the Washington Public Records Act.
The woman, who was not named in court documents, told the judge during jury selection that she was unwilling to serve, citing school responsibilities including upcoming performances.
Nevertheless, she was one of 14 jurors chosen to hear a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Richland by the family of Wai Mon "Raymond" Chin, owner of Ray's Golden Lion Restaurant in Richland.
Chin was struck and killed by a car in 2016 while walking across Van Giesen Street on a dark, rainy night near a popular walking and biking trail that runs along the bypass highway.
His family previously settled with the driver, who was not charged criminally.
Chin's family filed a claim seeking $5 million from the city, arguing the unlit, unmarked crossing was "unreasonably dangerous."
When the city didn't pay, the case turned into a civil lawsuit in Benton County Superior Court.
The trial began May 17 and is continuing without juror No. 5.
From the start, she drew the attention of the judge, attorneys for both sides and other court employees.
She physically registered her displeasure by ignoring the court proceedings, slouching so far down in her seat that she could not be seen from the public gallery and feigning sleep, said the judge's order.
Later, according to the order, she distracted fellow jurors and the court by scribbling in a notepad, ripping out pages and audibly tearing the paper into pieces.
At the request of both sets of attorneys, Swanberg interrupted the trial. With the other jurors out of the room, he interviewed No. 5 about her conduct.
According to the order, she became "argumentative" and violated his instructions to the jurors against forming a premature opinion.
"After being ordered to discontinue the disruptive behaviors, juror No. 5 looked directly at a plaintiff in this case and spontaneously stated that she had already made up her mind against him," Swanberg noted in his order.
The Kennewick School District placed her on administrative leave during a two-day investigation. The district did not discuss results of the investigation, but it confirmed she has returned to work.
In a posting to the Herald's Facebook page, the school district said the juror's conduct was not what it expected of employees.
The statement affirmed the district's support for employees who are called to serve on jury duty.
The courtroom drama unfolded in front of a key school district official. Heather Kintzley, vice president of the Kennewick School Board, is also Richland's city attorney.
Kintzley sat with the the city's defense team in the courtroom. The district said board members play no role in personnel issues.
Comments