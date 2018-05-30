Boise football team won a championship, then helped rescue two people on the drive home

There's teamwork, and then there's what the Boise Black Knights just accomplished on and off the field over Memorial Day Weekend.
On their way back from winning the championship at the Bay Area Spring Football League (BASFL) Tournament of Champions in San Jose on Monday, the youth football team was split between three vans and an RV.
The Black Knights, a team of 12, 13 and 14-year-old youth football players, were driving on U.S. Route 95 south of Jordan Valley in Oregon. A car rolled over in front of one of the vans, according to head coach Rudy Jackson. The players and coaches left their van and rescued the couple inside.
Football became secondary in a hurry on Tuesday.
"We had to stop and become heroes. It was just a little adversity. ... It's almost an unreal story," Jackson said.
According to Regan Magill, a player on the team who took the viral video, a red Jeep was driving in front of them before it rolled four times onto the other side of the road.
"We stopped because we care about others before ourselves," Magill said. "We just wanted to know if they were OK. It wasn't really something we thought about. We just instantly pulled over."
The Black Knights had just finished a perfect 11-0 season. They were the champions of the Rocky Mountain Youth Football League, the local American Youth Football (AYF) tackle football affiliate. They made their way to the BASFL's Tournament of Champions and defeated the San Jose Hit Squad to win a national championship.
Tuesday's rescue was more challenging than any game or practice.
After pulling out the man who was trapped, players pushed on the the side of the overturned car to raise it up enough for another player to grab the woman stuck inside.
"It just felt amazing that we could do what we did because I don't want to imagine what would happen if we were not there to help," Magill said.
After completing the rescue mission, Jackson said the team acted like nothing had happened.
They may have acted like Superman, but they were perfectly content to blend in like Clark Kent.
"I'm more than proud. I'm at a loss for words," Jackson said. "They got out of the car like they were supposed to do that ... it's a great bunch of kids."
