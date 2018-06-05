EPA head Scott Pruitt in Boise as Idaho readies to take over pollution program

Scott Pruitt, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is in Boise Tuesday to mark the state taking over enforcement of a pollution discharge program.
Idaho is one of four states in which getting a permit for dumping pollutants into waterways requires dealing with the federal government instead of the state. The other states are Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New Mexico.
For several years, Idaho has been working to create its own permitting system.
“We are announcing that today," Pruitt told KIDO radio host Kevin Miller on Tuesday morning. "The last year we have been working on that with the governor, the state and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. This is what should happen states and federal government, working together to improve air and water quality at the local level, as opposed to this top-down federal bureaucratic approach we have seen the last several years.”
Gov. Butch Otter's agenda Tuesday afternoon includes "the signing of an important agreement between the EPA and the state of Idaho."
Pruitt’s visit is a follow-up to Otter’s visit to EPA headquarters in March.
“We had a wonderful meeting," Pruitt told Miller. "We talked about cooperative federalism.”
The Idaho Legislature in 2014 directed the DEQ to seek EPA authorization for a state-operated pollutant discharge elimination system permitting program. Who needs these permits? They go to city wastewater plants, cheese factories, highway departments and mines, among others.
The Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Program will require approximately 29 positions located in DEQ's state and regional offices and an annual budget of $3 million. Idaho taxpayers would foot $2 million of the cost, with larger industries, cities and others large-scale permittees covering $1 million.
