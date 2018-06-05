Is Oprah coming to the neighborhood? Word is she bought an $8.2M estate on Orcas Island

Oprah reportedly bought this gorgeous Orcas Island estate. Take a look around Media titan Oprah Winfrey has reportedly purchased a sprawling 43-acre waterfront estate on Orcas Island for $8.2 million. Here's a photo gallery of the sumptuous property. Windermere Real Estate Aggregated by Drew Perine ×

