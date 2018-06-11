Washington state must fix or replace hundreds of old road culverts

A DUI suspect crashed a pickup truck at high speed into barriers outside of the Donut Star in Auburn Friday, pushing the concrete blocks into the building. The doughnut shop had been hit before, which is why the barriers were placed out front.
Thousands of crab pots litter the ocean floor along the Washington and Oregon coastline, killing marine life and disrupting navigation. About 640,000 tons of fishing gear is lost or discarded each year in oceans worldwide.
New test results from the Center For Disease Control have identified six new cases tied to the outbreak at Puyallup's Good Samaritan Hospital. All those patients received intravenous injections from a nurse who no longer works at the facility.