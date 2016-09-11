What medical records say about Clinton’s health

Hillary Clinton, whose sudden departure from a 9/11 ceremony Sunday threatened to raise questions anew about her health, has hypothyroidism, seasonal pollen allergies and takes blood thinners as a precaution against clots, according to a two-page letter from her personal physician released by her campaign in July 2015.
In December 2012, Clinton fainted and suffered a concussion after suffering from a stomach virus and dehydration that prevented her from initially testifying before Congress, which was investigating the Benghazi terrorist attack. She was later found to have a clot and double vision, causing her to wear glasses with a “Fresnel Prism.”
A 2013 follow-up visit showed that Clinton had no more effects from the concussion and tested negative for all blood clotting disorders, her doctor said.
“She is in excellent physical condition and fit to serve as President of the United States,” wrote Lisa Bardack, chairman of internal medicine at the Mount Kisco Medical Group.
Bardack said Clinton does not smoke or use illicit drugs and drinks alcohol occasionally. She takes the blood thinner Coumadin, Vitamin B12, Armour Thyroid and antihistamines.
“She eats a diet rich in lean protein, vegetables and fruits,” her doctor wrote. “She exercises regularly, including yoga, swimming, walking and weight training.”
At the time, she was up to date on regular colonoscopy and gynecologic exams, mammograms and breast ultrasounds. Her most recent physical at the time of the report was conducted on March 21, 2015.
Clinton’s family history includes a father who died of a stroke and a mother who died from congestive heart failure. She has two brothers, one of whom has premature heart disease.
Clinton and Trump are two of the oldest major party nominees ever for president.
At 70, Trump would be older than the nation’s oldest president, Ronald Reagan, who was 69 on Inauguration Day. Clinton would be the second oldest, at 69 just about 8 months younger than Reagan.
Clinton, 68, felt ill Sunday at the ceremony commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks at Ground Zero where the weather was about 80 degrees and humid. She departed for her daughter’s apartment in New York without the media who travel with her daily. The reporters were told about 90 minutes later where she was.
“Secretary Clinton attended the September 11th Commemoration Ceremony for an hour and thirty minutes this morning to pay her respects and greet some of the families of the fallen,” campaign spokesman Nick Merrill said. “During the ceremony, she felt overheated so departed to go to her daughter’s apartment, and is feeling much better.”
Clinton emerged before noon. “I’m feeling great, it’s a beautiful day in New York.” she said, walking out wearing sunglasses.
Her Republican rival, Donald Trump, was also attending the 9/11 event. In recent weeks, Trump and Republicans have sought to cast doubts about Clinton’s fitness for office. Even a coughing fit sets off conspiracy theories.
In 2015, when Clinton released the letter from Bardack, an internist and Clinton’s doctor since 2001, her campaign touted that she was the first presidential candidate to release a health history.
Trump has released little on his health, though he is expected to give an hour-long interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz on The Dr. Oz Show this week.
He previously released released a letter from his longtime doctor, gastroenterologist Harold Bornstein, that has been mocked by Democrats and doctors. “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual elected to the presidency,” Bornstein wrote last year. Trump’s blood pressure and lab results were “astonishingly excellent” and “his physical strength and stamina are extraordinary,” he wrote.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
Comments