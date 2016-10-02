Speed limits could get lowered for 8 Thurston County roads

The Board of County Commissioners will consider a proposal this week to lower the speed limit on portions of eight Thurston County roads.
Thurston County Public Works held an open house for people who live along the roads last December, and commissioners took input about the proposed changes during a public hearing on April 12, according to a memo from civil engineer Bernie Sison that was included in the commissioners’ agenda packet for Tuesday.
“The majority of the comments received were generally in favor of the proposed speed limit revisions,” Sison wrote.
Interim county engineer Scott Davis said Public Works staff review speed limits about once a year.
“Most of them are usually requested by residents saying, ‘Can you please reduce the speed limit on my road?’ ” he told The Olympian.
Once a request has been made, county staff conduct traffic studies and examine vehicle crash history along the roads, Davis said.
The speed limit was increased on a short stretch of Sleater Kinney Road Northeast.
The following revisions have been recommended in an ordinance for the County Commissioners to consider during their 2 p.m. meeting Tuesday:
▪ Hunter Point Road Northwest, from Steamboat Island Road Northwest to Salty Drive Northwest, 50 mph to 40 mph, and from Salty Drive Northwest to dead end, 50 mph to 35 mph.
▪ Salty Drive Northwest, 50 mph to 35 mph.
▪ Schirm Road Northwest, 50 mph to 35 mph.
▪ Sleater Kinney Road Northeast, from 0.313 miles south of 26th Avenue Northeast to 26th Avenue Northeast, 35 mph to 40 mph, and from 26th Avenue Northeast to 36th Avenue Northeast, 50 mph to 40 mph.
▪ Wright Road Southeast, 50 mph to 35 mph.
▪ 83rd Avenue Southeast, 50 mph to 30 mph.
▪ 86th Avenue Northwest, 50 mph to 35 mph.
▪ 169th Avenue Southwest, 50 mph to 40 mph.
The meeting will be begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Building 1, Room 280, at the courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia.
